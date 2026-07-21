Food Safety Department urges influencers to promote safe food practices in TN

TIRUCHY: Recognising the growing influence of social media creators on consumers' food choices, the Food Safety Department on Monday brought together more than 50 food influencers for an awareness session, urging them to verify Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) licences before promoting eateries and use their platforms to encourage safe food practices.

Officials said food reviews increasingly influence where people choose to eat, making it important for creators to look beyond taste, presentation and ambience. Influencers were advised to verify whether an establishment has a valid FSSAI licence, observe hygienic practices and avoid endorsing eateries that violate food safety norms.

The department cautioned them against promoting establishments that use excessive artificial food colours, serve food directly on newspapers, improperly store cooked food or encourage single-use plastics. They were also encouraged to educate shop owners on basic compliance and report serious violations noticed during their visits.

With 30,114 food business operators registered under the State Licence and State Registration categories in Tiruchy district, officials said responsible content creators could help steer consumers towards licensed businesses while encouraging others to improve compliance.

Officials clarified that Ajinomoto is not banned but may be used only within prescribed limits under FSSAI regulations, while permitted food colours can be used only within specified limits. They also reiterated that serving food directly on printed newspapers is prohibited because printing ink can contaminate food.