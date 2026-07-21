Food safety officers seek additional mobile labs for each district in TN

COIMBATORE: Food safety officers in the western region have demanded additional allocation of mobile food analysis laboratories called 'Food Safety on Wheels', which was launched in Coimbatore in 2023.

So far, only one such mobile laboratory managed by the food analysis wing of the food safety department has been operating for four districts in the region — Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Tiruppur, and Erode. The single unit travels to each district once a month and conducts food testing at its mini laboratory. It also runs awareness campaigns on food adulteration.

Food safety officers demanded that each district be allocated a separate mobile unit so they can carry out their work without hurdles. Currently, they have to wait three months for the single unit's next cycle.

The mobile laboratory can identify adulteration in samples of oil, tea dust, sugar, milk, and dal. It offers on-the-spot basic testing of food samples to detect rancidity in oil, protein and fat content in milk, sugar levels in soft drinks, and food additives in tea and powdered spices.

It is also equipped with facilities such as a rapid milk screening apparatus, digital balance, digital refractometer, hot plate, hot air oven, and mixer grinder.

"Using the vehicle, tests can be conducted directly at various shops, allowing immediate identification of adulteration. If a sample tests positive for adulteration, a legal sample is collected for more detailed analysis and sent to the food analysis laboratory in Coimbatore, which operates the mobile unit. This approach enables quick detection without delay, raising public awareness.