Ford officials meet CM Vijay to rev up production at Maraimalai Nagar plant

CHENNAI: Nearly 10 months after signing a Rs 3,250-crore memorandum of understanding (MoU) to revive manufacturing at its Maraimalai Nagar plant near Chennai, Ford Motor Company’s senior leadership met Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay on Monday to discuss the next phase of the project.

A delegation led by Mathew Godlewski, Ford’s vice-chairman, met the CM at the state Secretariat. According to an official release, the discussions focused on the restart of Ford’s manufacturing project in Tamil Nadu, expansion of the company’s existing global capability centres (GCCs), and future investment opportunities in the state.

Ford operates one of its largest GCCs in Chennai, employing around 12,000 people in technology roles. Separately, the company is preparing to begin engine production at the Maraimalai Nagar plant in 2029, with an annual production capacity of 235,000 engines. The project is expected to create more than 600 direct jobs.

Recalling Ford’s three-decade presence in TN, Vijay assured the company of the state’s support for the project and urged it to explore further expansion to make fuller use of the site. Industries Minister S Keerthana, industries secretary V Vijayakumar and senior Ford executives were also present.

Sources told the TNIE that Ford had sought certain infrastructure support from the state government, which is being worked on. The plant and machinery are being readied, and operations are expected to commence soon.

The Maraimalai Nagar project forms part of Ford’s broader global restructuring aimed at improving manufacturing efficiency and strengthening its powertrain business for international markets.