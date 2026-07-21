Kuruvai crop area shrinks to 1,118 hectares in TN's Nagapattinam

NAGAPATTINAM: Lack of water in the Cauvery and depleting groundwater levels has taken a toll on Kuruvai cultivation across Nagapattinam, with the district taking up Kuruvai cultivation on just 1,118.5 hectares this year, compared to around 30,000 hectares in 2025.

Even in the pockets where Kuruvai is cultivated with groundwater resources, farmers say the Kuruvai crop is failing as the standing paddies have withered under the combined impact of intense summer heat, scanty rainfall and rapidly depleting groundwater levels.

Of the villages that utilize groundwater for cultivation, farmers in Tirumarugal block, a major contributor to Kuruvai cultivation using groundwater, say prolonged pumping to sustain the crop has burnt out several irrigation motors in the block.

Tirumarugal accounts for 1,093 hectares of the total coverage, while Nagapattinam, Kilvelur and Thalainayar blocks have reported only 5.5 hectares, 10 hectares, and 10 hectares, respectively. The absence of Cauvery water has left farmers without irrigation, forcing them to depend on groundwater, which is available only in a few pockets.

“I cultivated Kuruvai paddy on more than six acres, but the entire crop has dried up due to the prolonged dry spell and intense heat. The crops were around 60-80 days. With no rainfall to recharge the aquifers, groundwater levels have also fallen sharply,” said Polagam, a farmer from Tirumarugal.