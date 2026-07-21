Madras HC seeks report on amenities in Mattuthavani market

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Monday directed the assistant commissioner of Zone 2 of Madurai corporation to inspect the Central Vegetable Market near Mattuthavani, following allegations that the market lacked proper roads, drainage system, toilets, among other facilities.

A bench of justices C V Karthikeyan and R Sakthivel gave the direction on a PIL filed by the MGR Central Market All Traders Association, represented by its president N Chinnamayan, seeking direction to provide basic infrastructure and amenities in the above-mentioned market.

The petitioner stated that the market has nearly 1,000 shops and an average footfall of over 20,000 people every day. However, due to a lack of maintenance, the market has become unsafe and unhygienic, posing inconvenience and health risks to visitors, he alleged.

The internal roads in the market, which were laid in 2010, are riddled with potholes as they have not been relaid or even repaired in the past 15 years, making it difficult for vehicles, traders, and visitors to navigate. The underground drainage system has also been completely damaged, causing sewage water to stagnate near or invade the shops. It also lacked public toilets and parking facilities, among others, he added.

He requested the court to direct the corporation to reconstruct the roads; establish two additional approach roads or pathways towards the South KK Nagar and the western side of the market. The judges directed the corporation assistant commissioner to inspect the market along with the petitioner and file a report at the next hearing on August 3.