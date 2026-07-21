Madurai Corporation steps up crackdown on single-use plastic carry bags

MADURAI: The Madurai Corporation has intensified its enforcement drive against the use of banned single-use plastic carry bags and wax-coated paper cups by conducting surprise inspections at shops, markets and commercial establishments across the city.

During recent inspections, corporation commissioner Gaurav Kumar visited restaurants and retail outlets, where officials found vendors using banned plastic carry bags and wax-coated paper cups. The commissioner warned shop owners that repeated sale or use of prohibited plastic products would attract penalties under the Plastic Waste Management Rules. Notices were also issued to several traders.

A similar inspection was carried out along the Vaigai South Bank Road in Nelpettai, where officials checked meat shops and other commercial establishments for valid trade licences. Shop owners were instructed not to use banned plastic carry bags and to remove encroachments extending beyond the permitted limits.

Corporation sources said establishments found violating the ban were fined more than Rs 5,000 each, with the civic body collecting over

Rs 50,000 during the ongoing enforcement drive. While fines were imposed on repeat offenders, several other traders were issued warnings and notices. Officials added that the City Health Department has launched zonal-level inspections to ensure compliance with the ban.

Welcoming the intensified drive, Vaigai Makkal Iyakkam environmental activist M Raja said sustained enforcement was necessary to tackle plastic pollution in the city.

“Banned plastic carry bags and wax-coated paper cups are commonly found littering the Vaigai river and several other water bodies. Canals across the city remain clogged with tonnes of plastic waste. The corporation should ensure continuous enforcement to prevent the sale and use of these banned products,” he said.