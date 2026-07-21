Madurai temple fire-damaged mandapam set for completion in 2 months

MADURAI: The joint commissioner of Meenakshi Sundareswarar temple in Madurai told the Madurai Bench of Madras High Court on Monday that the renovation works in Veera Vasantharayar Mandapam, which was severely damaged during a fire accident in February 2018, were at the final stage and would be completed before the consecration ceremony, which is scheduled to take place on September 17.
The standing counsel representing the temple told a bench of justices CV Karthikeyan and R Sakthivel that nearly 79 pillars were replaced by identifying suitable stones with the help of experts from IIT Madras. At present, only the roof works are pending, and the same would be completed before the consecration, he added.
As regards the modular kitchen that was proposed to be established in the temple, the counsel contended that work orders were issued on July 14 and the kitchen would be shifted by September 10. Continuous efforts are being taken to remove encroachments in the properties belonging to the temple and its sub-temples, he further assured and submitted a report detailing the above facts.
Recording this, the judges said they deeply appreciate the measures taken by the temple administration to complete the renovation works of the mandapam. However, since the petitioner alleged that the report was vague as far as the action taken against encroachments was concerned and a substantial amount of money is due to be received by the temple as per audit reports, the judges adjourned the case to July 29.
The statements were made in a PIL filed by A Radhakrishnan of Salem, seeking a direction to expedite the renovation works and consecration ceremony of the above temple and protect the properties of the temple as well as its sub-temples.
79 pillars replaced, says counsel to Madras HC
The counsel representing the temple said that nearly 79 pillars were replaced by identifying suitable stones with the help of experts from IIT-M. The counsel also claimed that only the roof works of the Veera Vasantharayar Mandapam are pending and would be completed before consecration