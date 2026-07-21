Madurai temple fire-damaged mandapam set for completion in 2 months

MADURAI: The joint commissioner of Meenakshi Sundareswarar temple in Madurai told the Madurai Bench of Madras High Court on Monday that the renovation works in Veera Vasantharayar Mandapam, which was severely damaged during a fire accident in February 2018, were at the final stage and would be completed before the consecration ceremony, which is scheduled to take place on September 17.

The standing counsel representing the temple told a bench of justices CV Karthikeyan and R Sakthivel that nearly 79 pillars were replaced by identifying suitable stones with the help of experts from IIT Madras. At present, only the roof works are pending, and the same would be completed before the consecration, he added.

As regards the modular kitchen that was proposed to be established in the temple, the counsel contended that work orders were issued on July 14 and the kitchen would be shifted by September 10. Continuous efforts are being taken to remove encroachments in the properties belonging to the temple and its sub-temples, he further assured and submitted a report detailing the above facts.