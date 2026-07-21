MLA arrest political witch-hunt against DMK, alleges party chief Stalin

CHENNAI: The DMK on Monday condemned the arrest of its Vilathikulam MLA G V Markandayan, with party president M K Stalin accusing the TVK government of targeting Opposition leaders, and warning police of “consequences”.

Markandayan has been accused of making controversial remarks against Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay during a thanksgiving meeting held at Kovilpatti (Thoothukudi district) late on Saturday.

In a statement on X, Stalin accused the government of lacking democratic values and alleged that the police were acting at the behest of the ruling dispensation. “The TVK government has been continuously hunting down former DMK ministers, MLAs and social media supporters who point out the mistakes and failures of the government,” he said. Questioning the government’s priorities, he asked why it was “quick to arrest political critics” while allegedly failing to act in other serious cases.

Taking a dig at police, he said, “Your duty is not to carry out unlawful instructions of those in power and please them. Act according to the law and your conscience. Otherwise, there will be consequences.”

Meanwhile, addressing reporters at Anna Arivalayam (party headquarters), DMK organising secretary R S Bharathi said the party would not be intimidated by arrests or criminal cases.