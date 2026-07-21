MTC decision to paint buses in TVK colours sparks debate

CHENNAI: The decision of the Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC) to paint its new mini bus fleet in bright yellow and red colours (the colours of TVK flag) has sparked a debate on the social media.

While some social media users criticise the MTC for selecting the colours, others pointed out the bright yellow colour is presently used for school and college buses. “New bus color in Tamil Nadu. Resembling the TVK Flag! Great Improvement VijayNa, (sic)” a ‘X’ user (@WeDravidians) wrote sarcastically.

A reddit.com user (badri_75), wrote, “Every regime changes a new color. It confuses tourists and newcomers to a great extent. Pick a non-party color and stick with it. (sic)”. An MTC official said as many as 300 mini buses are being readied in a private firm in Tiruchy. “Already, MTC buses are operated in several colours. The new colour will be finalised by the government,” he maintained.

Earlier, the TVK government faced criticism for removing the word ‘Vidiyal’ from the free buses for women. During the DMK government, the buses displayed ‘Magalir Vidiyal Payanam’.