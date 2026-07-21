Three TN railway projects get special status for faster land acquisition

CHENNAI: After locking horns with the Tamil Nadu government over delays in railway projects caused by land acquisition hurdles, the Ministry of Railways has granted Special Railway Project status to three major rail infrastructure works in the state.

The projects are the 77-km Arakkonam-Renigunta third and fourth line, the 90-km Gummidipundi-Gudur third and fourth line, and the 147-km Hosur-Omalur doubling project. The move is expected to boost both freight and passenger traffic by easing congestion, enhancing operational capacity and improving revenue generation for the railways.

Revenue department sources said the special status would significantly simplify land acquisition. Unlike the conventional process under the Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement (RFCTLARR) Act, 2013, landowners can negotiate compensation that is 30% to 40% higher than the standard settlement amount. Once an agreement is reached, the land is transferred to the government through registration at sub-registrar offices, much like a private property transaction, reducing procedural delays.

A senior revenue official said nearly 75% of the land required for a project could be acquired within three months under the special mechanism, compared with the two to three years typically taken under the regular process.