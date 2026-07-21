TN woman held in suspected female infanticide case

ERODE: In a suspected case of female infanticide, the Erode district police on Monday arrested a 47-year-old woman on murder charge for allegedly killing her newborn granddaughter. The infant was the second female child of her daughter. The accused has been identified as G Thangamani of Chettimankurichi in Edappadi, Salem district.

According to police sources, Thangamani’s daughter S Priyadharshini (25), wife of Selvakumar (31), was admitted to a private hospital in Bhavani on July 17 after she developed labour pain. She delivered the baby girl through C-section around 4.40 am the next day. The couple already has a four-year-old daughter.

According to police sources, Selvakumar suffered a seizure and was admitted to the same hospital shortly after the birth. Thangamani and her son, Bhoopathi, then stayed at the hospital to care for the day-old infant.

Around 8.15 pm on Saturday, the ward nurse noticed that the baby was unresponsive and spotted injuries and bloodstains on the infant’s neck, nose, and chin. The baby was immediately referred to a nearby private children’s hospital, where the doctors declared her dead, sources said.

Based on suspicion, the hospital administration lodged a complaint at the Bhavani police station. Additionally, the body was sent to Government Medical College Hospital in Perundurai for postmortem.