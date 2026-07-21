TNEB plans statewide review over complaints on inflated power bills

CHENNAI: Electricity and Law Minister C T R Nirmal Kumar on Monday said the Tamil Nadu Electricity Board (TNEB) will hold a statewide review meeting with officials from all its regions to address complaints of inflated power bills and ensure that billing errors are corrected quickly.

Speaking to reporters at the secretariat, the minister admitted that billing errors had been reported in a few places. He said consumers’ complaints are being verified, and reassessment has been ordered wherever necessary.

Nirmal Kumar said there is a shortage of meter readers, with only about 800 staff working against the required strength of 5,500. He said if any staff member is found to have made wrong assessments, strict action will be taken. Consumers who have already paid excess amounts will receive adjustments on their future electricity bills.

He said a review meeting, to be chaired by him at the TNEB headquarters through video conference with officials from all regions, has been scheduled to ensure that billing issues are identified and resolved without delay.

Responding to questions on the arrest of Vilathikulam DMK MLA G V Markandayan, the minister said the police had acted according to law. He alleged that the MLA had made threatening remarks against the chief minister, and rejected the DMK’s charge that the arrest was politically motivated.