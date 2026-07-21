TVK gears up for local body polls to strengthen grassroots base

CHENNAI: After scripting victory in the recent Assembly election, the ruling Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) has turned its attention on the local body elections to strengthen its grassroots presence across the state.

A highly-placed source in TVK said the party high command, last week, directed the ministers and district-level leaders to consolidate support in their respective constituencies and prepare the ground for a crucial test.

Ministers have already hit the campaign trail, seeking the support of the people for the local body polls. In their address, two ministers told the electorate that without taking control of local bodies from the opposition, fulfilling poll promises would remain an uphill task.

“Only if you blow the whistle again in the local body elections can the desired change be brought,” Industries Minister S Keerthana said, addressing gatherings in her constituency.

Human Resources Development Minister D Sarathkumar, while addressing residents in Tambaram corporation, also echoed similar views. Sarathkumar even noted he found it difficult to resolve people’s grievances due to “the political hindrance posed by DMK councillors who continue to dominate the urban local body”.