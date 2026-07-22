10 years since moving in, Sarukkuparai tribals in Dharmapuri still await water, power supply

S Krishnan, a villager, said, “We have no water supply in our village. We have been collecting water from Chinnar River. Though we were provided pipelines under the Jal Jeevan scheme, they are also non-functional because of faulty borewells. Now with water reserves alarmingly low, we do not know what to do?”

P Santhi from the village said, “There is no proper power connection, and each house only has one light bulb. If we attempt to plug in anything more, we lose power. The low voltage situation has resulted in our children education being affected. Only a few solar streetlights are functional, but they offer little to no visibility. Many of the adults here lack birth certificates and community certificates, and cannot even apply for many schemes. As there are no roads and we live in a forest with wildlife movement, many children also do not attend schools. We need roads to ensure a good future for our children.”

When TNIE alerted Collector V Saravanan, he had eputed a team to look into the issues. He said, “Ten years ago, houses were built under a rural development scheme, but they later became part of the town panchayat. We have sought exemptions to take steps to renovate the homes under the rural development scheme.”

Further, he said, “Borewells here are not functional, and temporary arrangements will be made by the block development office. Efforts will also be taken to construct a new borewell, and the power issues will also be rectified.”