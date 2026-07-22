4.76 kg hydroponic ganja seized at Chennai airport

CHENNAI: The Chennai Customs seized 4.76 kg of high-grade hydroponic ganja from an Indian passenger who arrived from Kuala Lumpur at the Chennai International Airport on Sunday night. The passenger was intercepted by Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) officers based on passenger profiling.

According to sources, during the X-ray screening, officials found suspicious images in the passenger’s checked-in baggage. A detailed examination led to the recovery of four packets containing hydroponic ganja concealed in transparent air-tight pouches wrapped with black polyfilm. The contraband tested positive for ganja, when examined using a Narcotic Drug Detection Kit.

Subsequently, the customs officials seized the narcotics under the NDPS Act, 1985, arrested the passenger, who was later remanded to judicial custody. Further investigation is under way.

Meanwhile, the Chennai Customs cautioned the public, especially youngsters, against accepting sponsored foreign trips or carrying baggage for others in exchange for easy money, warning that drug syndicates often exploit such offers to smuggle contraband into the country.