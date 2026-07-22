Aravenu flies not threat to humans: Researchers

NILGIRIS: A team of researchers, after carrying out a field study in Selas and nearby villages, has identified the insects that recently swarmed the area as black-winged fungus gnats belonging to the Sciaridae family.

The research team, comprising A Samson, A Abinesh, Azad Kamil, N Sadiq Ali, N Moinudheen, Mohammed Shahir E Vignesh and F Suhaib Yatoo from the Wildlife and Nature Conservation Trust (WNCT) and Ongil Nature Trust, found that the flies pose no threat to humans as they do not bite, sting or inject venom.

“These flies do not pose a direct threat to humans, though they are common during this season. Their life cycle lasts between 21 and 28 days, during which a female lays 100 to 200 tiny eggs. They typically lay their eggs in damp soil and decaying organic matter,” said Mohammed Shahir, who visited the Selas area as part of the study.

“We observed high concentrations of these flies in the central town, along Upper Road and the Downhill Road stretch. They were particularly prevalent in the town centre and tended to congregate near water sources,” he said.

After a week-long continuous fogging operation, the black fly menace in Aravenu near Kotagiri has been brought largely under control. The flies had been causing inconvenience to residents for more than a week by invading houses and disturbing walkers and motorists. The sustained fogging drive carried out by the Kotagiri Municipality with the assistance of sanitary workers from neighbouring village panchayats significantly reduced the fly population, bringing relief to the public.