At Rs 1,310 crore, Chennai topped TN’s CSR spending in 2024-25

CHENNAI: Nearly 48% of the total Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) funds spent by private companies in the state during 2024-25 were utilised in Chennai district. Of the total CSR expenditure of Rs 2,738.49 crore, Chennai alone accounted for Rs 1,310.75 crore.

Coimbatore ranked second with a CSR spending of Rs 242.22 crore, followed by Kancheepuram at Rs 188.25 crore, Krishnagiri at Rs 138.14 crore, and Madurai at Rs 111.43 crore.

No CSR project was undertaken in Ranipet and Tirupattur districts during 2024 -25, according to official data presented by the Union government in the Lok Sabha on Monday.

As per the Companies Act 2013, the eligible companies should spend at least 2% of their average net profits from the last three years for the CSR.

The works include construction of school buildings and classrooms, providing skill development training, setting up health camps and mobile clinics, conservation of water by desilting tanks and ponds, supporting animal welfare activities and others.

According to the data, Tamil Nadu’s CSR spending, which stood at Rs 1,641.23 crore in 2022-23, rose to Rs 2,055.31 crore in 2023-24 and reached Rs 2,738 crore in 2024-25. The replies were given by minister of state for corporate affairs Harsh Malhotra in response to the question raised by the DMK MP Thamizhachi Thangapandian.

Malhotra also said the CSR obligations are not linked to a state’s contribution to corporate tax collections. Instead, they are determined based on a company’s turnover and net profit.

On the action taken against the companies that were found non-compliant with the mandatory CSR spending, Malhotra said four companies in Tamil Nadu had been penalised and penalty of Rs 2.36 crore collected from them over the past three years.

Heritage projects worth Rs 200 cr under way in TN

Chennai: Centre is implementing heritage projects worth Rs 200 crore across Tamil Nadu, with the biggest investment being a Rs 99.67-crore Nandavanam heritage park at Mamallapuram, Union Tourism Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat told the Parliament on Tuesday. Replying to a question from DMK MP A Raja, Shekhawat said development works costing Rs 30 crore are under way around the Shore Temple at Mamallapuram