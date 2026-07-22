‘Ensure special benefits to disabled continue in G RAM G’

CHENNAI: The Rural Development and Panchayat Raj department has directed all district collectors to ensure that special provisions available to persons with disabilities (PwDs) under the MGNREGS continue under the VB-G RAM G, which came into effect on July 1.

In a circular issued on Monday, commissioner V Amuthavalli said PwD workers engaged in eligible earthwork activities should be paid full wages on completing 50% of the prescribed workload, as was allowed under MGNREGS.

The circular classifies work for PwDs into two categories. The first includes support tasks such as supplying drinking water at worksites, assisting with childcare, and supervising worksites with more than 100 workers. Those assigned these duties must work eight hours to receive full wages.

The second category covers lighter physical work such as soil levelling, planting and trench cutting. If enough PwD workers seek employment and such work can be organised, they can be assigned these tasks and will receive full wages after working four hours, provided they complete 50% of the prescribed workload, the circular said.

The department has also instructed officials to issue separate job cards to PwD applicants within 15 days, maintain separate e-Muster Rolls, and hold grievance redressal camps once every two months under the supervision of rural development officials.

Wage lists must be certified by the assistant block development officer or block development officer (village panchayat) before payments are processed.