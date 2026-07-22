Locals seek closure of Vellalore dumpyard, propose cricket stadium

COIMBATORE: A residents’ welfare organisation has urged the state government to permanently close the Vellalore dumpyard in Coimbatore, implement a decentralised solid waste management system, and transform the sprawling landfill into an international-standard cricket stadium and sports complex.

In a representation submitted to the local minister K Vignesh, K S Mohan, Secretary of the Kurichi-Vellalore Pollution Prevention Action Committee, stated that residents living around the landfill have been enduring air pollution, foul odour, groundwater contamination and other health hazards for several years.

The committee lauded the government’s efforts to operationalise the proposed integrated bus terminus project at Vellalore. However, it appealed to the government to gradually remove the existing dumpyard and permanently stop transporting municipal solid waste to the site.

Instead, the organisation urged the Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) to adopt a scientific decentralised solid waste management model by processing waste at zonal-level facilities.