Madras HC orders notice to CM Joseph Vijay in plea against Perambur victory

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has ordered issuance of fresh notice to Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay in connection with an election petition filed by DMK leader RD Shekar, challenging the TVK chief’s victory in the Perambur segment.

Justice V Lakshminarayanan, after ordering fresh notice to respondents including Vijay, the Election Commission of India and the Returning Officer of Perambur segment, adjourned the matter by two weeks.

Advocate Richardson Wilson, representing the petitioner, submitted that the notices had not been served on the CM and the Returning Officer of the constituency.

Subsequently, the judge ordered issuance of notices. RD Shekar, who lost to Vijay by a margin of 53,715 votes, filed the petition seeking the court to declare election win null and void. He had raised certain grounds including suppression of facts and discrepancies in the affidavits.