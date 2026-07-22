Madras HC to hear bail plea of buyer in Palani mutt land sale case

MADURAI: One of the two buyers in the Palani mutt land sale, K Vellathurai of Tiruppur, on Tuesday moved an anticipatory bail petition before the Madurai Bench of Madras High Court. Justice K Rajasekar directed him to implead CB-CID officials from Dindigul, who are investigating the case, and posted the case to Wednesday.

According to prosecution, 1.4 acre land belonging to the Dhandayuthapani Swamy Mutt, valued at `100 crore, was being used as a vehicle parking area for devotees visiting the Dhandayuthapani Swamy Temple. The temple’s fit person earlier sent a communication to the district registrar prohibiting the registration of the land.

However, on July 6, the property was sold by Murugadoss of Dhandapani Trust, which is in no way connected to the mutt or the temple, to the petitioner and another individual and a sale deed was registered. Considering it an attempt to grab the property, the temple authorities lodged a police complaint, leading to registration of an FIR against the petitioner and several others.