Madras University departments to get funds based on performance

CHENNAI: In a major quality reform initiative, the University of Madras has undertaken a comprehensive performance evaluation of all its 78 academic departments spread across its Chepauk, Marina, Guindy and Taramani campuses.

The exercise comes at a time when the historic institution is grappling with declining postgraduate admissions, faculty shortages and concerns over its academic standing.

According to university officials, the review assesses each department on student admissions and enrolment, placements, externally funded research projects, publications in peer-reviewed journals, curriculum revision, patents, and other academic achievements.

The findings will be placed before the university’s Finance Committee and Syndicate meeting scheduled to be held later this month, and future budgetary allocations to departments are expected to be linked to their performance.

“The objective is to improve the quality of education and make departments accountable for academic outcomes. Assessment is the first step towards reviving underperforming departments,” a senior university official said.