Persistent rat menace at Madurai GRH poses challenge, hospital plans overhaul

MADURAI: A persistent rat infestation at the Government Rajaji Hospital (GRH) has become a cause of concern for patients, attendants and doctors, with hospital authorities admitting that conventional measures have failed to curb the problem.

Speaking to TNIE, G Meganathan, a patient’s relative, said rats are frequently seen in several parts of the hospital, including the open space behind the JICA Block, the Convict Ward, the two-wheeler parking area near the Dean’s office and the waiting hall near the Cardiothoracic Ward. “Rats are often spotted in these areas, causing anxiety among patients and their attendants,” he said.

A doctor at the hospital said the infestation has also affected infrastructure. “Recently, rats chewed an air-conditioner wire in the old main building near the Dean’s office, resulting in an electric shock to a doctor. Fortunately, there were no serious injuries. Rats have also dug burrows beneath the Toxicology Ward, causing floor tiles to cave in and forcing extensive renovation,” the doctor said.

Speaking to TNIE, GRH Resident Medical Officer Dr S Saravanan said the hospital has been facing increasing difficulty in controlling the infestation despite repeated efforts.

“We have excavated affected areas, cleared burrows, installed rat traps and even scattered glass pieces beneath the soil in vulnerable locations, but the problem continues,” he said. Saravanan attributed part of the problem to improper disposal of food waste by patient attendants, which attracts rodents.

He said fumigation was not considered a viable solution as rats dying underground could lead to foul odour spreading through passages.

“We have requested the Public Works Department to survey the underground passages and vulnerable locations in the hospital. Based on the findings, a comprehensive plan will be prepared to construct concrete barriers to prevent rat movement and eliminate the infestation,” he added.