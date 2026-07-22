Private buses in Tiruvallur found charging above government-fixed fares

CHENNAI: The complaints of private bus operators collecting fares higher than the government-fixed rate, already raised in several districts, have now surfaced in Tiruvallur district as well, with passengers demanding government action.

F Joseph, a resident of Uthukottai in Tiruvallur district, said, “I travelled in a private bus from Tiruttani to Uthukottai. In ordinary government buses, the fare is only Rs 17, and private buses are allowed to charge only that much. But they charged me Rs 25, the express fare, despite stopping at every stop,” he said.

Government norms permit express buses to charge higher fares as they stop at fewer points than ordinary buses. P Senthil Kumar, an activist, has filed a complaint with the CM Cell over the fare hikes. He alleged private buses on “town bus routes” are charging a minimum fare of Rs 10 against the mandated Rs 5, while those on “mofussil routes” are charging Rs 7 against the fixed minimum of Rs 10.

DR Dharmaraj, secretary of Federation of Bus Operators Associations of Tamil Nadu, denied the allegations, saying “barring one or two operators”, private bus operators are going by government-fixed rates. Sigy Thomas Vaidhyan, the new transport commissioner, said she would study the issue. The state last revised bus fares in January 2018, when private buses were also allowed to charge passengers as per government-fixed rates.