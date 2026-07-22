Sales to decide brand availability in Tasmac outlets

CHENNAI: Tipplers across Tamil Nadu are likely to find their preferred liquor brands more easily at Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation (Tasmac) outlets, with the state-run retailer introducing a sales-based system to allocate liquor stocks to its retail vending (RV) shops.

The new mechanism, which came into force on July 20 on a trial basis until August 31, replaces the existing depot-based stock allocation system. It is expected to reduce shortages of popular brands by supplying outlets according to actual consumer demand. The decision was approved at the corporation’s 223rd board meeting.

Until now, liquor stocks were supplied to retail outlets based on a depot-driven formula, often leaving some shops with excess inventory while others ran short of popular brands. Consumers frequently complained that their preferred brands were unavailable at nearby Tasmac outlets.

To address the problem, Tasmac will now allocate stocks based on the sales performance of individual outlets. Shops recording higher sales of specific liquor categories will receive proportionately larger allocations during subsequent supply cycles.