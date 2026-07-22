Sales to decide brand availability in Tasmac outlets

CHENNAI: Tipplers across Tamil Nadu are likely to find their preferred liquor brands more easily at Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation (Tasmac) outlets, with the state-run retailer introducing a sales-based system to allocate liquor stocks to its retail vending (RV) shops.
The new mechanism, which came into force on July 20 on a trial basis until August 31, replaces the existing depot-based stock allocation system. It is expected to reduce shortages of popular brands by supplying outlets according to actual consumer demand. The decision was approved at the corporation’s 223rd board meeting.
Until now, liquor stocks were supplied to retail outlets based on a depot-driven formula, often leaving some shops with excess inventory while others ran short of popular brands. Consumers frequently complained that their preferred brands were unavailable at nearby Tasmac outlets.
To address the problem, Tasmac will now allocate stocks based on the sales performance of individual outlets. Shops recording higher sales of specific liquor categories will receive proportionately larger allocations during subsequent supply cycles.
In a circular issued to district managers, Tasmac Managing Director K Nanthakumar directed officials to generate stock transfer indents based on the actual sales performance of each retail outlet.
The Tasmac board has also decided that stocks of ordinary category Indian Made Foreign Spirits (IMFS), including brandy and rum, as well as beer, should be sourced equally from all manufacturers. Following the decision, the corporation placed equal quantity purchase indents with all suppliers on July 13 and July 16.
Under the revised system, stock allocation will be based on a weighted average of sales over the previous three months, with greater weight given to the most recent month’s sales. The estimated monthly requirement of each retail outlet will then be worked out, and the quantity for each supply cycle will be shared equally among active suppliers with available stock.
‘Practice of collecting Rs 10 will be eliminated’
Minister K Vignesh said the practice of collecting extra `10 per bottle from the previous regime is still continuing in some areas and assured that the TVK government is working to eliminate the practice and added that a new measure will be announced on July 27