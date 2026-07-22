Scrap NEET; create special concurrent list: TN CM Vijay

CHENNAI: A day after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was taken into custody during protests in Delhi against alleged NEET irregularities, Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay on Wednesday condemned the police action against the opposition leaders and demanded that the NEET examination be scrapped.

Expressing solidarity with the opposition’s protest in Parliament, the CM said that if exams like NEET are to be abolished, education must first be moved to the State List of the Constitution.

“That alone can be the only permanent solution. If there are any legal procedural complications in doing so, as a temporary solution, a Special Concurrent List should be created,” he said in a post on X.

“This would ensure that states get full powers over matters related to education, including medical education,” the CM said.

“The NEET examination system has severely affected not only students but also their families. Our party’s uncompromising stand is that NEET should be abolished,” he said, and added that TVK would not make “false promises” on the issue merely for electoral gains.

Meanwhile, school education minister A Rajmohan, when asked about the arrest of the protesting students in TN, said that the protesters had staged a road blockade without prior permission, disrupting traffic. “They were removed only to regulate traffic,” he said.