SI dad of accused in Kavin case held for lawyer’s killing

TIRUPPUR: District police on Monday arrested a sub-inspector, who is under suspension in an honour killing case, for the attempted murder of the complainant and key witness in the high court advocate Muruganantham murder case. As the next step, police are planning to take into custody and interrogate a private school owner and his son, who are suspected to be the prime accused in the advocate’s murder, sources said.

M Thangavel (42) of Ganapathipalayam in Dharapuram is the complainant and first eyewitness in the murder of the Madras High Court advocate L Muruganantham (41). On July 28, the advocate was hacked to death near Thenmalar Matriculation Higher Secondary School in Dharapuram, Tiruppur district. In this case, 18 people have been arrested, including R Dhandapani (65), owner of the school and Muruganantham’s uncle, and his son Karthik.

On the morning of July 7, when Thangavel was travelling on his bike, an unknown gang came in a car and allegedly attacked him with sharp weapons. The victim escaped with injuries and is undergoing treatment, sources said. Suspecting that this might be a case of witness intimidation, Dharapuram police have launched a probe into the matter, they added.