Tamil Nadu charts AI roadmap for government school students

CHENNAI: The school education department is planning to expand its emerging technologies curriculum — currently implemented under the TN SPARK programme on a pilot basis in about 5,000 schools — to all government schools for students of classes 6 to 8.

Similarly, during the next phase, textbooks would be developed under the curriculum and introduced to students of classes 9 to 12. The proposal was discussed at the first meeting of the high-level curriculum expert committee and curriculum development committee, chaired by Minister for School Education A Rajmohan, held at the Anna Centenary Library on Tuesday.

The emerging technologies curriculum incorporates artificial intelligence (AI), computational thinking, coding, and online tools, aiming to move beyond typical computer education by focusing on hands-on, project-based learning and encouraging students to apply technology to solve real-life problems.

Officials said the textbooks, once introduced, would benefit the students of all state board schools, reaching more than 60 lakh students. Out of the state’s overall student strength of 1.25 crore, nearly 1.07 crore students are enrolled in schools that follow the state board syllabus, they said.

Further, the officials said the initiative builds on the Tamil Nadu Schools Programme for AI, Robotics, and Knowledge of Online Tools (TN SPARK) programme, under which bilingual textbooks for classes 6 to 8 have already been developed.