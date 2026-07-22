Tamil Nadu charts AI roadmap for government school students

CHENNAI: The school education department is planning to expand its emerging technologies curriculum — currently implemented under the TN SPARK programme on a pilot basis in about 5,000 schools — to all government schools for students of classes 6 to 8.
Similarly, during the next phase, textbooks would be developed under the curriculum and introduced to students of classes 9 to 12. The proposal was discussed at the first meeting of the high-level curriculum expert committee and curriculum development committee, chaired by Minister for School Education A Rajmohan, held at the Anna Centenary Library on Tuesday.
The emerging technologies curriculum incorporates artificial intelligence (AI), computational thinking, coding, and online tools, aiming to move beyond typical computer education by focusing on hands-on, project-based learning and encouraging students to apply technology to solve real-life problems.
Officials said the textbooks, once introduced, would benefit the students of all state board schools, reaching more than 60 lakh students. Out of the state’s overall student strength of 1.25 crore, nearly 1.07 crore students are enrolled in schools that follow the state board syllabus, they said.
Further, the officials said the initiative builds on the Tamil Nadu Schools Programme for AI, Robotics, and Knowledge of Online Tools (TN SPARK) programme, under which bilingual textbooks for classes 6 to 8 have already been developed.
The textbooks for classes 9 and 10 are likely to be introduced during the next academic year, followed by those for classes 11 and 12 in the subsequent phase. In government and government-aided schools, the subject would be handled by mathematics and science teachers, whom the State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) would train.
Under the proposed curriculum, Class 6 students would be introduced to digital awareness, Class 7 students would learn the fundamental concepts and their applications, while Class 8 students would undertake projects. In Classes 9 and 10, the focus would be on using technology to solve real-world problems.
Students would also be introduced to generative AI, prompt engineering, large language models, and AI-powered text, image, and music generation, besides learning to use educational tools such as GeoGebra, Google Earth, PhET simulations, Stellarium, and LibreOffice.
School Education Department Additional Chief Secretary B Chandra Mohan said, “We are planning to introduce the emerging technologies curriculum as an elective subject for students of classes 11 and 12. We are currently working out the modalities for its implementation.”
What is there now
TN SPARK pilot coverage: 5,000 government schools
Students covered: 3.53 lakh
Existing textbooks: Bilingual textbooks for classes 6 to 8
What is the plan?
Expand the curriculum to all government schools for classes 6 to 8
Introduce new textbooks for classes 9 and 10 from the next academic year
Develop curriculum and textbooks for classes 11 and 12 in the subsequent phase