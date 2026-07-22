Tamil Nadu plans 855 more nursing seats with expansion of allied health programmes

CHENNAI: The state government is set to increase nursing seats in government institutions from 796 to 1,651, adding 855 seats as part of its plan to expand allied health programmes alongside MBBS and BDS courses.

The additional seats include 660 BSc Nursing, 120 Post Basic BSc Nursing and 75 MSc Nursing seats across 13 institutions. Most of the BSc Nursing seats will be created in six Model Colleges of Nursing being established in government medical colleges with funding from the Tamil Nadu Dr MGR Medical University, besides the state-funded Government Medical College, ESI and Hospital, Coimbatore.

According to the proposed seat matrix, the 660 new BSc Nursing seats will increase the existing intake of 510. KAP Viswanathan Government Medical College, Tiruchy, and the government medical colleges in Tiruvannamalai, Vellore, Dharmapuri, Erode and Tirunelveli will get 100 seats each, while the Government Medical College, ESI and Hospital, Coimbatore, will receive 60 seats.