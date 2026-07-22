Teen’s joyride in father’s car ends in crash, biker injured in TN

TIRUCHY: A 16-year-old boy driving a car collided with a two-wheeler, crashed into a steel crash barrier and hung precariously from the bridge on the Karur bypass road in Tiruchy on Monday night. The minor boy and his five teenage friends escaped unhurt, while the biker sustained injuries.

According to police sources, the boy, a Class 11 student at a private school, hails from Gandhi Market area. On Monday night, he took his father’s car for a drive. He was driving the car with his five friends from Thillai Nagar towards the Karur Bypass Road.

As the car approached the bridge on the bypass road, the boy allegedly lost control of the vehicle and collided with a two-wheeler before crashing into the steel crash barrier on the right side of the bridge. The impact led the vehicle getting lodged on the barrier and hanging precariously from the bridge.

Locals and passersby helped in rescuing all six occupants from the car. The biker, J Ramasubramaniyam (39) from Thiruvanaikoil, sustained injuries and was admitted in the MGMGH.

The Tiruchy Traffic North Investigation Wing reached the spot and seized the car. Till Tuesday night, police sources said they were yet to register a case. Since the car is owned by the boy’s father, he might be booked along with the minor boy.

It may be noted that a 14-year-old boy died after the bike he was riding crashed into a cement wall on Students Road on July 03.