TN government hospitals flooded with people due to confusion over ABHA registration

COIMBATORE: Due to a lack of understanding regarding the Ayushman Bharat Health Account (ABHA) registration, hundreds of people are thronging government hospitals daily, fearing they will lose out on financial assistance under the prime minister’s or chief minister’s health insurance scheme.

Besides, healthcare staff at hospitals, worried about manpower shortage, further slow down the registration process. They said that there is a growing demand to set up separate counters in hospitals exclusively for ABHA registration.

Registration for ABHA — a unique 14-digit digital health ID — a key component of the centre’s Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission (ABDM) is being carried out intensively in government hospitals across Tamil Nadu. Once registered, with the patient’s consent, doctors can access their previous medical history, test results, lab reports, prescribed medicines and treatment details on a computer. For this, people are asked to provide their Aadhaar-linked mobile number with a phone for registration using OTP.

“At the Mettupalayam Government Hospital, over 200 people wait in long queues from early morning every day for ABHA registration. Since those coming for registration and those seeking treatment wait in the same place, it creates an unmanageable crowd,” said S Basha, a social activist from Mettupalayam.