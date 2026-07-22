TVK government’s maiden budget to be tabled on August 5

CHENNAI: Speaker JCD Prabhakar on Tuesday announced that the revised budget for the 2026-27 financial year would be presented in the Assembly on August 5, followed by the agriculture budget the day after. Addressing the media at the secretariat, Prabhakar said the first budget of the TVK government, to be presented by Finance Minister N Marie Wilson, would meet the expectations of the people who voted for the party, and added he would advice the government to telecast entire proceedings live.

Former finance minister Thangam Thennarasu, on February 18, had presented the interim budget for this fiscal, which stated the State’s Own Tax Revenue (SOTR) for 2025-26 fell short of the target by `14,355 crore. Against the projected collection of `2,20,895 crore, the revised estimate stood at `2,06,540 crore.

The shortfall was mainly attributed to lower-than-expected GST collections, which form the largest share of the state’s tax revenue. Despite the setback, the interim budget had projected an 11% increase in SOTR to `2,29,579 crore in 2026-27.

The interim budget had estimated the state’s total revenue receipts at `3.44 lakh crore and expenditure at `3.93 lakh crore, resulting in a projected revenue deficit of `48,686 crore. However, the white paper released last month revised the estimated revenue deficit sharply to `90,500 crore.

The projected state’s total revenue receipts comprise `2.29 lakh crore from its own tax revenue, `27,704 crore from its own non-tax revenue, `24,762 crore in grants-in-aid from the union government, and `62,531 crore as its share of central taxes.