Udhayanidhi Stalin condemns arrest of SFI, DYFI activists protesting NEET irregularities

DMK leader and Tamil Nadu Opposition Leader Udhayanidhi Stalin strongly condemned the arrest of SFI and DYFI members protesting across the state against alleged irregularities in the NEET examination.

​In a post on X, he criticized the police for forcibly detaining demonstrators in Chennai Egmore and Madurai Tamukkam, demanding the immediate release of all arrested activists and calling on the government to cease suppressing peaceful protests.

"I strongly condemn the government for forcibly arresting SFI and DYFI members using the police force while they were protesting against the #NEET exam in Chennai Egmore and Madurai Tamukkam areas.

Arresting those protesting in Tamil Nadu in support of the youth fighting in Delhi under the leadership of #CJP clearly reveals the ruling party's double standards on the NEET issue.

"The government must immediately stop this suppression, which treats protests against the Union BJP government as protests against itself," he said and demanded that those arrested be released immediately.

He condemned the "high-handedness" of the police against CJP youth marching peacefully in the national capital over the NEET paper leak.

"The visuals from Delhi are shocking.

Instead of addressing their concerns, the government is responding with its police force.

This is unacceptable in a democracy," he added in his social media account.

"Today, Tamil Nadu's voice against NEET is resonating across the nation, including from the national capital.

The demand of the nation's Youth is clear. Listen to them," he said.