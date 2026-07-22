Wellness app offering mental health support to trans persons launched in TN

TIRUCHY: Recognising the mental health challenges faced by trans persons owing to family rejection, social stigma and isolation, Tiruchy-based Community Renovation and Organisation Advancement Trust (COROAT) launched Manasu, a bilingual (Tamil-English) mental wellness app that will help users to access counselling and self-help resources.

V Balakrishnan, Inspector General of Police (Central Range), launched the app on Monday and it was received by Dr P Mohana Nayak, non-official member of the Tamil Nadu Thirunangai Welfare Board. The initiative evolved from COROAT’s four-year-old ‘She in He Avanul Aval programme’, under which over 300 trans persons from 10 districts underwent training in self-awareness, mental well-being and life skills.

COROAT founder M Padmavathi Vasanthan said training helped temporarily, but many participants returned to lives marked by rejection, discrimination and loneliness. While there are no official records on suicides among trans persons, Padmavathi said community networks indicate the issue is far more prevalent than documented.