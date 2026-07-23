24-year-old succumbs to injuries after alleged custodial torture in Tamil Nadu

THOOTHUKUDI: A 24-year-old man who was arrested for illicit sales of liquor bottles allegedly died in the wee hours on Thursday, following police torture in custody. The family members of the deceased, identified as N Arunachalam (24) of Amutha Nagar, refused to receive the body and resorted to a protest seeking the arrest of the four police personnel involved in the attack.
Sources said that the deceased victim worked as a salesman at the TASMAC liquor shop opposite to the FCI godown. The Thoothukudi south police had detained Arunachalam on charges of selling liquor bottles illegally, and seized 120 bottles from his possession on July 17 (last Friday). Subsequently, the police personnel took him to Thoothukudi South police station for inquiry, said sources.
"Four police personnel had allegedly attacked him during the inquiry and Arunachalam was injured on the head and all over the body. The police admitted him to Thoothukudi Medical College Hospital for treatment and informed family members on Saturday", said relatives.
Arunachalam, who was under treatment for the past five days, died without responding to treatment in the wee hours on Thursday.
The kin and kith of the deceased Arunachalam protested at the hospital premises demanding action against the police personnel who attacked him, and refused to receive the body until the suspected police men were arrested.
Arunachalam's mother Parameswari said that her son suffered grievous injuries on the head and legs due to the police attack. "Four personnel had attacked Arunachalam brutally in custody. An FIR against the suspected police personnel should be registered, and they should be arrested in order to ensure justice", she demanded.
Meanwhile according to police sources, the Thoothukudi South Police registered a case against Arunachalam, of Amudha Nagar, on July 17 under Sections 4(1)(A) and 14A of the Tamil Nadu Prohibition Act after he was allegedly found in possession of 120 liquor bottles of 180 ml each during a prohibition enforcement check.
Police said all prescribed legal procedures were followed after his arrest. His personal search was conducted under videography, and written arrest intimation was served on his family members.
He was taken to the Government Medical College Hospital, Thoothukudi, at about 5.50 pm on the same day for a medical examination. According to police, the attending doctor certified him fit and noted that he had no external injuries.
After the examination, Arunachalam was brought back to the police station to complete legal formalities and was kept in the station lock-up along with other accused persons.
Police sources said that while talking to other inmates, he suddenly collapsed inside the lock-up. The incident was captured on CCTV cameras installed outside the lock-up.
Police personnel immediately attended to him, provided drinking water and ensured he was seated safely. His mother, who was present in the police station reception area, was called. As his condition appeared normal, he was released on station bail and sent with his relatives for a further medical check-up as a precaution.
Police said his relatives later informed them that he again collapsed near the hospital and was admitted for treatment. During treatment, he underwent a medical procedure but died on Thursday.
Police said a case has been registered based on a complaint lodged by his father, and further investigation is underway.