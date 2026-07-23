Almost nil admissions threaten physics, math UG courses in TN govt colleges

CHENNAI: Poor enrolment in undergraduate mathematics and physics courses in Tamil Nadu’s government arts and science colleges has emerged as a major concern for the Directorate of Collegiate Education (DCE), which has identified 20 government colleges where the two programmes recorded either nil or single-digit admissions in the last two years.
With admissions showing little improvement this year, DCE has submitted a detailed report to the Tamil Nadu State Council for Higher Education (TANSCHE) and the Higher Education Department seeking measures to address the issue.
The colleges identified with single-digit enrolment are the Government Arts and Science College, Udhagamandalam; Sethupathi Government Arts College, Ramanathapuram; Government Arts and Science Colleges at Valparai, Ariyalur, Orathanadu, Kanniyakumari, Tittakudi, Kumarapalayam, Manalmedu, Mudhukulathur, Thalavadi, Aravakkurichi, Koothanallur, Dharapuram and Eriyur; Arignar Anna Government Arts College, Namakkal; Rajaduraisingam Government Arts College, Sivagangai; Government Arts College for Women, Ramanathapuram; Thirumagal Mills Government College, Gudiyatham; and Government Arts and Science College, Nagercoil. Most have reported poor admissions in B.Sc mathematics, while several have also seen negligible enrolment in B.Sc physics.
According to data received from DCE, of the 181 government arts and science colleges, 95 offer B.Sc physics in English medium with a sanctioned strength of 3,577 seats. So far, only around 1,900 seats have been filled. In shift II, 18 colleges together offer 676 English-medium physics seats, of which only 289 have been filled. The situation is better in Tamil-medium physics courses. 46 colleges offer the course with a sanctioned strength of 1,506 seats, and around 1,100 seats have been filled so far.
DCE officials said they are also examining the feasibility of closing the underperforming courses if enrolment does not improve. Officials had earlier proposed replacing them with industry-oriented programmes such as mathematics with artificial intelligence and revamped physics courses to improve employability. However, the plan could not be implemented due to the change in government and the “frequent replacement” of the higher education department’s secretary.
Academics said dwindling interest in conventional science courses, coupled with students preferring professional and job-oriented programmes, has severely affected admissions, but closing down the courses is not a solution.