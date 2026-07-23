Almost nil admissions threaten physics, math UG courses in TN govt colleges

CHENNAI: Poor enrolment in undergraduate mathematics and physics courses in Tamil Nadu’s government arts and science colleges has emerged as a major concern for the Directorate of Collegiate Education (DCE), which has identified 20 government colleges where the two programmes recorded either nil or single-digit admissions in the last two years.

With admissions showing little improvement this year, DCE has submitted a detailed report to the Tamil Nadu State Council for Higher Education (TANSCHE) and the Higher Education Department seeking measures to address the issue.

The colleges identified with single-digit enrolment are the Government Arts and Science College, Udhagamandalam; Sethupathi Government Arts College, Ramanathapuram; Government Arts and Science Colleges at Valparai, Ariyalur, Orathanadu, Kanniyakumari, Tittakudi, Kumarapalayam, Manalmedu, Mudhukulathur, Thalavadi, Aravakkurichi, Koothanallur, Dharapuram and Eriyur; Arignar Anna Government Arts College, Namakkal; Rajaduraisingam Government Arts College, Sivagangai; Government Arts College for Women, Ramanathapuram; Thirumagal Mills Government College, Gudiyatham; and Government Arts and Science College, Nagercoil. Most have reported poor admissions in B.Sc mathematics, while several have also seen negligible enrolment in B.Sc physics.