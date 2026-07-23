Broken, dirty community toilets force Tiruchy locals to use open spaces

TIRUCHY: A majority of community and public toilets in the city are in disrepair and locked, causing inconvenience to people.

According to sources, the city corporation maintains 59 public toilets and 299 community toilets. Many of these were constructed six years ago under the Swachh Bharat Mission (SBM) and general funds of the corporation, with each facility built at an estimated cost of Rs 15 lakh to Rs 20 lakh.

However, over 100 community toilets in several areas, including Kattur, Tharanallur, Kamarajar Nagar, Chinthamani, and Karumandapam, have fallen into disrepair. The doors are damaged, and the water pipes are broken. Also, many of these do not have electricity connection. Residents in the localities said women and elderly are forced to depend on relatives’ houses or resort to open defecation and urination. Residents said they had repeatedly brought the issue to the attention of corporation officials but no permanent solution had been provided so far.

Several councillors raised the issue during the recent council meeting also. Ward 16 councillor M Mathivanan told TNIE, “The building housing the community toilet in Thopputheru is in a dilapidated condition and may collapse any time. There are no doors, and the motor room is also damaged. Locals now use it to tie their cattle in it. The former Commissioner inspected the building and assured that it would be restored, but no action has been taken so far.”