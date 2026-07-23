DMK extends support to students; Stalin calls for abolition of NEET

CHENNAI: DMK president MK Stalin on Wednesday said abolishing NEET alone would offer a lasting solution to the recurring controversies surrounding the medical entrance exam.

He said that the DMK has been warning that NEET was designed in a manner that enabled large-scale irregularities. “That is why the DMK has opposed NEET from the very beginning, consistently pointing out the the dangers it poses,” Stalin said in a post on X.

“Tamil Nadu, which led India in defending social justice and paved the way for the First Constitutional Amendment, has only one demand: Abolition of NEET. Abolition of NEET must be at the heart of the protests,” the ex-CM said.

DMK deputy general secretary and MP Kanimozhi on Wednesday met the students at Jantar Mantar and extended support. She told reporters that DMK has been against the NEET ever since it was introduced. “We had even brought a bill in TN Assembly seeking permanent exemption from NEET.

However, first the governor didn’t sign and later the President didn’t sign it. Our fight against NEET will continue,” she told the media. Later, she posted on X: “We stand in solidarity with the students who are fighting to protect our education system”.

In Rajya Sabha, DMK MP P Wilson submitted a notice seeking suspension of the day’s business to take up discussion on NEET. Wilson urged Parliament to adopt a resolution seeking to abolish NEET by amending the National Medical Commission Act, 2019, and the National Dental Commission Act, 2023.