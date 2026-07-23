Five IPS officers transferred in TN.

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government on Wednesday transferred and posted five IPS officers. R Shiva Prasad, Superintendent of Police (SP) of Sivaganga District, and Abhishek Gupta, SP of Thoothukudi District have been switched.

This comes close on the heels of the arrest of Vilathikulam MLA Markandeyan on Monday over his alleged remarks against Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay.

M Vijayalakshmi has been posted as Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG), Home Guards, Chennai, by downgrading the vacant post of Additional Director General of Police/Director of Civil Defence & Addl Commandant General, Home Guards, Chennai.

The cadre post of DIG, Armed Police, Chennai, has been revived. D Shanmuga Priya has been posted as SP, Vigilance and Anti-Corruption, Western Range, Chennai. P R Meera has been posted as Assistant Superintendent of Police, Office Automation and Computerisation, office of the DGP/HoPF, Chennai.