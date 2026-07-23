Kidney racket: TN govt asks TNMC to take action against doctors, hospitals involved

CHENNAI: The state government has filed a petition in the Namakkal district court against the hospitals and doctors allegedly involved in the kidney racket case, and has separately written to the Tamil Nadu Medical Council (TNMC) seeking disciplinary action against the doctors, Health Minister K G Arunraj said on Wednesday.

Speaking to reporters after inaugurating 10-bed ICU units set up in 11 government hospitals with CSR funding from HDFC Bank, Arunraj said the government would act against everyone involved in the kidney racket case without bias, and that there would be no political influence in the proceedings.

With dengue cases continuing to be reported across the state, Arunraj appealed to the public to ensure there is no stagnant water around their homes or surroundings as this was the primary breeding ground for dengue-causing mosquitoes.

The minister cited figures which recorded 23,000 dengue cases till July 21 in 2024, 11,000 in 2025, and 9,000 so far this year, and urged the people to cooperate with the government’s efforts to contain the cases. The health department, he said, is taking all preventive measures necessary to bring the numbers down further.

Arunraj also said the health department has set up a committee to inquire into complaints of excess fee collection by private medical colleges. Once the inquiry report is submitted, the government will take action against colleges found to have violated fee collection norms, he added.