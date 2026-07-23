Madras HC orders ex-secretary to appear in court over municipal tender 'fraud'

CHENNAI: Expressing anguish over the attempts to delay the corruption case regarding the irregularities allegedly committed in awarding tenders in Chennai and Coimbatore municipal corporations during the tenure of senior AIADMK leader S P Velumani as minister, the Madras High Court on Wednesday ordered former public secretary Rita Harish Thakkar, who had recently retired from service, to appear in the court.

The order was issued by Justice N Anand Venkatesh while hearing a contempt of court petition filed by Arappor Iyakkam on the issue of Rs 98.25 crore tender irregularities committed during 2014-18 when the AIADMK was in power.

Apparently irked over the unexplained delay in resubmitting the proposal for obtaining the centre’s sanction to prosecute two IAS officers in the case, the judge said the relevant files have been kept idle since February 27 by the public secretary without sending it to the centre.

“Since no explanation was given by the public secretary, this court wants an explanation from Rita Harish Thakkar. She shall appear in the court through videoconferencing on August 3,” the judge said in the order.

Referring to her retirement on June 30, he said retirement from service “does not take away” her responsibility. He also ordered the incumbent public secretary to file an affidavit explaining why the delay was caused.

Additional public prosecutor (APP) Arun Anbumani informed the court that a new government has taken over and it will show progress sooner. However, the judge said change of regime does not matter but the rule of law shall prevail.

Recalling the developments in the case, he said there is a deliberate attempt to delay the process to obtain the sanction from the centre, and blamed IAS officers for scuttling the progress of the case.