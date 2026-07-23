Madurai residents urge civic fixes at Teppakulam food street before opening new ones

MADURAI: As food streets continue to emerge as popular evening destinations in Madurai, residents and civic activists have urged the corporation to address civic shortcomings at the existing Teppakulam food street before establishing similar hubs elsewhere in the city.

Corporation officials said a proposal to establish a dedicated food street at Mattuthavani is awaiting approval. The civic body is also regulating street vending spaces and creating awareness among vendors on proper waste disposal.

Madurai South MLA M M Gopison said additional locations are being identified in the south constituency to promote the city’s culinary heritage.

“We are identifying suitable places for food streets with all essential amenities, including parking facilities,” Gopison told TNIE.

He added that the resumption of boating services at the historic Teppakulam tank and the introduction of a light-and-sound show are also under consideration in coordination with the Tourism and HR&CE departments.

Civic activists, however, said infrastructure at the existing Teppakulam food street should be improved alongside plans for new projects.

“Though the Teppakulam food street has become one of the city’s most popular hangout spots, civic amenities have not kept pace with the growing footfall,” said civic activist M Hakkim.

He alleged that some vendors dump waste into the historic Teppakulam tank and urged the Corporation to strengthen waste collection and monitoring. He also called for better lighting and a designated parking facility along Anuppanadi Road.

Residents also pointed to overflowing garbage bins, traffic congestion and the lack of dedicated parking facilities. They said improving sanitation, traffic management and basic amenities at the Teppakulam food street should be prioritised so that it can serve as a model for future food streets across the city.