Only 46% funds allocated to fix black spots on national highways in TN utilised

CHENNAI: The official data tabled by the Union government in Parliament on Wednesday revealed only 46% of the funds allocated for rectifying accident-prone black spots on national highways (NH) in Tamil Nadu were utilised between 2023-24 and 2025-26.

Permanent road safety measures undertaken at black spots include the construction of roundabouts, flyovers, bridges, vehicular underpasses, four-lane and six-lane highway widening projects, foot overbridges, pedestrian crossings, improved highway illumination, and other safety interventions.

According to the data, Rs 824.05 crore was utilised out of the Rs 1,281.78 crore allocated during 2023-24. Similarly, in 2024-25, highways agencies spent Rs 471.38 crore against an allocation of Rs 1,026.19 crore. For 2025-26, Rs 1,345.68 crore was allocated, of which Rs 389.87 crore had been utilised. Overall, of the Rs 3,653.65 crore allocated between April 2023 and March 2026, only Rs 1,685.3 crore has been spent.

As many as 21,122 accidents occurred on NHs in Tamil Nadu in 2025, claiming 6,156 lives. Official figures indicate that 1,716 accident-prone black spots have been identified on the state’s 6,805 km network of NHs. Of this, 5,128 km is maintained by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), while the remaining 1,677 km is under the National Highways wing of the Tamil Nadu government.