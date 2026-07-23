Palani Temple land fraud: HR&CE dept constitutes special committee to inspect properties

CHENNAI: The HR&CE department has constituted a special committee to conduct a comprehensive survey of the properties belonging to the Arulmigu Dhandayuthapani Swamy Temple in Palani.

The government has also decided to form similar committees to inspect and verify the properties of the remaining temples of Arupadai Veedu (six abodes of Lord Murugan) to ensure complete protection of temple properties.

The move comes in the wake of the illegal registration of 1.4 acres, valued at Rs 100 crore, belonging to Palani temple in the name of private individuals.

The committee comprising officials from the HR&CE and revenue departments has been asked to verify all temple properties, including those recorded in official documents and those that may have remained unrecorded.

It will also examine whether there have been any illegal encroachments, unauthorised transfer of ownership, or other irregularities involving temple lands. The committee has been directed to submit its report at the earliest, following which legal action will be initiated wherever necessary.

The Additional Commissioner of the HR&CE department, Tiruchy zone, will head the panel. Other members include the Joint Commissioner of the Palani temple, the Revenue Divisional Officer of Palani, Dindigul sub-collector, Assistant Director of Survey and Land Records, and the Special Tahsildar for Temple Lands.

Meanwhile, AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami has announced a protest in Palani on July 25, demanding a CBI probe. He alleged that the government was trying to protect those involved.