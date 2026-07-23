Private bus owners meet TN CM Vijay, seek fare revision

CHENNAI: Amid widespread complaints of collecting higher ticket fare from the passengers, office-bearers of the Federation of Bus Operators Associations of Tamil Nadu met Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay on Wednesday and urged the state government to take immediate steps to safeguard the private bus industry, which they said is facing severe financial distress.

According to the federation, around 4,600 private buses operate across Tamil Nadu, excluding Chennai, Madurai, Nagercoil and Ooty. The last revision in private bus fares was made in 2018. Since then, diesel prices have increased significantly, while the cost of spare parts has risen by nearly 50%, placing a heavy financial burden on operators.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, general secretary D R Dharmaraj said diesel was Rs 63 per litre when bus fares were revised in 2018, compared to Rs 100 per litre at present. He claimed that nearly 70% of private bus routes are currently operated at a loss, making it difficult for operators to sustain their services. He added that the CM said appropriate action would be taken on their demand.