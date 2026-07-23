Rice prices in TN up by Rs 15/kg due to supply crunch.

TIRUCHY: Rice prices in Tamil Nadu have experienced a sharp upward surge over the past few weeks, climbing by Rs 5 to Rs 15 per kg. This sudden spike is primarily driven by shortage of supply of fine-quality paddy varieties, most notably Bapatla Ponni and Karnataka Ponni, from Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Karnataka.

While traders attribute the hike to reduced cultivation, poor irrigation, export demand and lower arrivals, farmers demanded measures to boost local cultivation of fine-quality paddy varieties to cater to the needs of people in Tamil Nadu.

Most of the paddy procured in delta districts by the Tamil Nadu Civil Supplies Corporation (TNCSC) for Food Corporation of India (FCI) are meant for ration supply. For open market sales, the traders depend on paddy and rice from neighbouring states, sources said.

For instance, Rajesh R (39), who runs a rice shop in Tiruvottiyur, told TNIE that prices of several varieties of low-grade rice have increased by Rs 10 to Rs 15 per kg over the past month.

“Most of the increase has been in boiled rice varieties such as Deluxe rice and RNR rice. Earlier, these varieties were sold at Rs 1,100 to Rs 1,250 per 25-kg bag, but the price has now gone up to around Rs 1,500 (20% jump). In contrast, premium varieties such as HMT, Kollam and Amman Sona have so far not witnessed a significant increase. The retail price of boiled rice, which earlier started at around Rs 50 per kg, now starts at `60,” he said.

Rajesh said they usually procure rice from wholesalers in Red Hills, where stocks arrive from Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka. However, lower crop yields in these states have affected supply.