Sri Lankan navy arrests nine fishermen from Rameswaram.

RAMANATHAPURAM: Nine fishermen from Rameswaram were arrested by Sri Lankan Navy on Wednesday for allegedly violating the International Maritime Boundary Line (IMBL) while fishing in the northern waters off Mannar.

According to fisheries department sources, over 3,000 fishermen ventured into the sea from the Rameswaram on more than 400 mechanised boats on Wednesday morning.

One of the boats, owned by Prashanth of Thangachimadam, was fishing in the waters north of Mannar, when Sri Lankan Navy patrol intercepted it and detained nine crew members. The boat was also seized.

The arrested fishermen were taken to the Sri Lankan Navy camp at Mannar. A Sri Lankan Navy spokesperson said the fishermen and the seized boat will be handed over to the Mannar fisheries authorities for further legal proceedings.

Fishermen associations in Rameswaram condemned the arrests and urged the Union Government to intervene immediately to secure their release along with the boat.

In addition, the fishermen’s forum have demanded a permanent diplomatic solution to the issue.