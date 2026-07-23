Tenkasi murder: Victim's head carried in bus for 20 km; one more held

TENKASI: A day after three 17-year-old juveniles were arrested for allegedly beheading and disposing of the body parts at different locations of a 23-year-old youth who sexually assaulted one of them, the police on Tuesday night arrested another suspect identified as Krishnan (23) for alleged involvement in the crime. According to police sources, during the initial inquiry, the suspects brought the deceased’s severed head to Courtallam, about 20km away, in a passenger bus and buried it near the police station.

The deceased is identified as M Mahendran, a tea shop worker from Valasai village near Senthamaram.

The sources said that on the day of the incident, Mahendran lured the juveniles with alcohol and sexually assaulted one of them. Enraged over the incident, four of the suspects allegedly murdered him. To conceal the murder, the juveniles bought a knife from a nearby shop and decapitated his body. They threw the torso into an abandoned well, carried the severed head in a sack on a passenger bus to Courtallam, and buried the head near the station before returning home, sources added. All four suspects are arrested, and further probe is under way.