TN expert panel to begin safety assessment of 86 dams from August 13.

CHENNAI: The Independent Panel of Experts constituted by the Tamil Nadu government will begin the state’s first comprehensive dam safety evaluation of 86 dams from August 13, with the first phase of inspections scheduled in the Tiruchy region.

The panel will assess the structural stability, operational safety and overall condition of each dam to ensure compliance with national dam safety standards.

It comprises specialists in dam design, hydro-mechanical engineering, seismic safety, geology, hydrology and instrumentation, enabling a multidisciplinary assessment of every structure.

A retired chief engineer of the Water Resources Department (WRD), now a member of the panel, told TNIE that the exercise is being undertaken in accordance with the directions of the National Dam Safety Authority (NDSA) under the provisions of the Dam Safety Act, 2021. The inspection of all 86 dams is expected to be completed by December this year.

“As mandated under the Dam Safety Act, a comprehensive dam safety evaluation has to be carried out once every five years. We are planning to begin the exercise with the Mettur dam, under the Tiruchy WRD Region, which is a lifeline reservoir supplying water for drinking and irrigation in the delta,” the panel member said.

He said the inspection would cover all critical components of the dams, including their structural health, maintenance practices, safety measures, repair and rehabilitation works, hydro-mechanical systems and areas requiring further improvements.