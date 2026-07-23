TVK MLA bribery case: Madras HC dismisses DMK leader Senthil Balaji's plea

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has dismissed the petitions filed by former DMK minister V Senthil Balaji and his brother RV Ashok Kumar seeking protection from harassment likely to be caused by the police, on the pretext of inquiry and investigations, finding the prayer premature.

The orders dismissing the petitions were passed by Justice GK Ilanthiraiyan on Wednesday. The petitions cited certain cases, including the one relating to alleged bid to poach TVK MLA N Ilayaraja by offering Rs 35 crore.

Senior counsel NR Elango, appearing for the petitioners, submitted that the police have been trying to implicate the brothers in the case and so protection shall be given to them. However, state public prosecutor R John Sathyan submitted that the ex-minister and his brother are seeking a blanket order of protection from even inquiries to be conducted by the police and such order cannot be issued.

Justice Ilanthiraiyan said the police cannot be prevented from holding inquiries or investigations if the petitioners have committed any offence. “It is premature to pray for such relief,” he commented.